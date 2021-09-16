High Court lifts stay on Chardham Yatra

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court lifted the stay imposed on the Chardham Yatra. A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma also issued some safety protocols to be followed and instructed the state government to conduct the pilgrimage with strict adherence to those protocols.

The court has reduced the number of pilgrims visiting the four Himalayan temples. As per the court, only 800 pilgrims will be allowed in Kedarnath , 1200 in Badrinath, 600 in Gangotri and 400 in Yamunotri every day. All devotees participating in the pilgrimage must submit a negative Covid test report and a vaccination certificate. Pilgrims will not be allowed to take a bath in any of the springs around the temples, it said.

Also Read: SC allows immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake

The court had on June 28 imposed a stay on the state Cabinet’s decision to start the Chardham Yatra in a limited way for the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts where the temples are located.

The state government then approached the Supreme Court to vacate the high court’s stay on the yatra. Later, the state government withdrew its SLP in the Supreme Court.