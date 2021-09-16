Madame Tussauds Dubai: Iconic wax museum to open doors next month

Dubai is set to become the first GCC location for the world-renowned wax museum Madame Tussauds next month. Madame Tussauds has announced it will open for the public on October 14, next to Ain Dubai, on Bluewaters Island.

In addition to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with A-list celebrities, music legends, sports heroes, and infamous world leaders, the attraction is the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the 25th of its kind worldwide.

GCC’s new attraction in Dubai will showcase 60 wax-figures, 16 of whom are notable celebrities from the region. Celebrities who will be featured at the museum have already been announced, including singers Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf who will take their place in history at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

There will be seven themed rooms (including a party area complete with interactive dance floor) and a wax figure library that includes sports heroes like Connor McGregor and historical figures like the Queen of England, models like Cara Delevingne and actors like Kareena Kapoor, singers and many more.

Madame Tussauds opened its doors in London in 1835. Madame Tussauds’ figures are all created using the same techniques as Marie Tussaud herself, and each one takes 20 skilled artists around 12 weeks to complete. During that time, 500 precise body measurements were taken, real hair was inserted strand by strand, many layers of paint were applied to build up skin tones, and more.