Over Rs 900 crore credited in bank accounts of 2 boys in Bihar; probe launched

Patna: A shocking incident took place when over crores of rupees were credited to two children’s bank accounts, IANS reports. The incident occurred in Katihar city on September 15, when two class 6 students, Ashish Kumar and Gurucharan Biswas, received Rs 6,20,11,100 and Rs 90,52,21,223 into their bank accounts.

They both are natives of Pastia village in Bagahura panchayat and have bank accounts with Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

The district magistrate of Katihar, Udayan Mishra, confirmed that the children had indeed received the hefty amounts. ‘Big amounts were credited in the accounts of two children. The amount can be seen in the mini statements. The senior officials of the bank are being informed,’ Mishra told IANS. ‘As soon as we learnt about the money being credited in the accounts of two children, we have put the accounts on freeze and stopped withdrawal. When inquired with the parents of the children, they were also unable to reveal the source of the fund. Now, we are investigating the matter to find out who is the sender,’ said M.K. Madhukar, the LDM of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank.

According to the latest reports, Udayan Mishra, Katihar DM, said, ‘Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money transferred. Issue resolved.’

Earlier, Ranjit Das, also from Khagaria district in Bihar, received Rs 5.5 lakh in his Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank account. Das refused to return the funds saying PM Modi promised that every citizen will be credited with 15 lacs in their accounts, and he had received his first installment. Bank officials lodged an FIR against Das after he failed to return the money, and he was arrested by the Khagaria police.