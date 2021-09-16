Mahzooz Draw: 3 Expats jointly win 1 million Dirhams

Dubai: 3 expats from the Philippines, the UK and Pakistan have won 1 million UAE Dirhams in the 42nd weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai. They matched five out of the six winning numbers. They will receive 333,333 Dirhams. Pakistan national Irfan, UK national Moamen and Nestor from the Philippines have won the prize.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 supporting staff

The next draw will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 9pm UAE time.