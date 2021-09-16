Packed calendar and Covid restrictions: India’s ODI tour of NZ postponed

Wellington: India’s tour of New Zealand for ODI series has been postponed, due to the packed calendar of New Zealand Cricket and the travel restrictions in the country, imposed due to Covid-19. A spokesperson of New Zealand Cricket Council has confirmed that the Indian team will now tour New Zealand later in 2022, after the conclusion of ICC men’s T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia.

The Kiwi team will now battle with Bangladesh, The Netherlands, and South Africa in New Zealand, before the ICC women’s World Cup which is to be hosted by the country in March 2022. New Zealand has already been scheduled to visit India in November, after the World Cup, for two Tests and three T20s.

NZC has also revealed that, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will stay on with the team for the full Indian tour later this year. He will not be returning to the country, following the T20 series as it was initially planned.