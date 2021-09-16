State government announces school reopening date

Guwahati: The Assam government decided to reopen schools for Class 10 students from September 20.The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

‘Classes for Class X students in all high schools, high madrassas, residential schools and day boarding schools will reopen from 20th September. School employees and workers to be fully vaccinated’, said Assam Chief Minister.

The state had earlier reopened physical classes for Class 12 students and those studying in final-year degree and post-graduation courses.

Meanwhile, Assam reported 444 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. 706 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases climbed to 5,85,435. Thus, the overall infection tally reached at 5,96,606.The death toll reached 5,775. At present, there are 4,049 active coronavirus cases in Assam.