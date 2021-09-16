‘Those who used to hold iftars, now visiting temples’: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched direct attack targeting Samajwadi Party by saying that those who used to hold iftar parties during their regime are visiting temples now.

‘When there was his government in the state, he used to hold Roza-Iftar parties. When there was Kumbh during his regime, he did not go there to take a bath. But after the formation of the BJP government, he is visiting temples. This is an ideological victory of the BJP’, said Maurya.

The same Akhilesh who used to turn his face after seeing Hindus has to take a dip in Haridwar and touch the feet of saints. Now he is declaring himself to be a Ram bhakt and Krishna bhakt’, he added. Maurya also claimed that BJP will win more than 300 seats in the assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ignited controversy by saying that people who say ‘abba jaan’ used to digest all the ration earlier.