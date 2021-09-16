‘We have three strong women in our house’: Sunanda Shetty to Shamita

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is going through a difficult time in her personal life. Her husband Raj Kundra, was detained by Mumbai police in July for allegedly producing and disseminating pornographic content on his website HotShot. The businessman remains in police detention, and an investigation is underway. In the midst of it all, Shilpa’s sister, actress Shamita Shetty, joined the Bigg Boss OTT house and quickly became the strong contender of the competition.

Shamita had previously appeared on Bigg Boss 3 but had to quit the show in the middle owing to Shilpa’s wedding to Raj. And now, with Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita is returning to the show.

Sunanda Shetty, Shamita’s mother, entered the house on the most recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT to encourage and support her daughter. Shamita inquired about Shilpa at the same time, and her mother responded, ‘Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I’ve seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you. I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house.’

Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film Hungama 2 was released a few days after Kundra’s imprisonment and Shamita took to social media to urge everyone to watch it. Shamita also mentioned in her social media post how her sister Shilpa had weathered many ups and downs in her life and maintained a brave front.

Sharing the poster, Shamita wrote: ‘All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years I know U’ve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling.’