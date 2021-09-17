14 injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed Mumbai

A section of an under-construction flyover fell in Bandra Kurla Complex in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Friday, injuring at least 14 people. They were transported to the civic-run VN Desai Hospital and are in stable condition, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation disaster management unit (BMC).

It further stated that officers from the police and fire agencies are on the scene doing rescue operations. The incident happened at around 4:40 am. The BKC main road is connected to the Santa Cruz–Chembur Link Road by a flyover that is currently under construction.

#WATCH | Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, as per a fire brigade official present at the spot (Latest visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Ddrzw0uzT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

‘There is no life loss and no person is missing,’ the deputy commissioner of police, Manjunath Singe, said.

As per the disaster management cell, the construction work was carried out by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).