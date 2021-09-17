16-year-old rape victim commits suicide after the accused released on bail

A 16-year-old rape victim committed suicide after the culprit who kidnapped and raped her in Nagpur was freed on bail. The incident occurred on Monday in the Jaripatka police station area of Nagpur. Police said the youngster hung herself from the ceiling at her home.

In June, the victim was abducted and raped by a relative of her stepmother. The family had already filed a kidnapping complaint and the girl was recovered from Bengaluru, with the accused who was detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare.

A charge sheet has been filed in the case and the accused has recently been released on bond. According to sources, the girl had been depressed since then.

Officials claim that they haven’t heard of the accused threatening the victim since his release on bail on August 11. The event has left the victim’s family in shock.