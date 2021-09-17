AUKUS pact formed after deep consideration, India informed: Australian High Commissioner

New Delhi: Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell revealed that, the decision to form AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) defence partnership was taken after deep consideration, and Indian counterparts were informed about the decision. The confirmation on Friday, comes after US President Joe Biden and the leaders of other two nations launched the AUKUS pact on Wednesday.

‘Australian Prime Minister, our ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence have spoken to their Indian counterparts to inform them about the decision. The decision has been taken after deep consideration,’ said the Australian envoy. ‘Nuclear powered submarines will provide Australia with the right capability’, he added.

AUKUS agreement aims to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, and focuses on the Indo-Pacific region. Experts believe that to be an indirect way adapted by the nations, to challenge the increasing assertiveness of China in the region. Barry O’Farrell said that this decision was taken after an assessment of the competence was required, to meet a more stimulating strategic environment.