Biggest deal in recent times: Ram Charan becomes the new Brand Ambassador of Disney Hotstar

Hyderabad: With the surge in Covid cases and shut down of theatres, OTT platforms have become the new face of entertainment industry across the globe. Indian OTT giant Disney Hotstar has confirmed Ram Charan to be the Brand Ambassador for their platform, with a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore. This is reportedly one of the biggest deals in recent times, between a brand and a celebrity for the endorsement for marketing.

With forthcoming movies RRR, Acharya and #RC15 on the list, Ram Charan has become the most in-demand actor, for movies and advertisements. Shah Rukh Khan is the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan is going to be face of the platform, in South India.