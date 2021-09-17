California Wildfire: World’s largest tree wrapped in fire-resistant blanket.

Amid the California wildfire, fire crews wrapped the base of the colossal General Sherman tree in fire-resistant blanket to protect it from the intense flames. The firefighters were able to save the world’s largest tree situated in Sequoia National Park along with a famous grove of old gigantic sequoias from the wildfire that originated in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

Rebecca Paterson, a fire spokesperson said that there was a possible chance of intense flames which could destroy the Giant Forest Museum in Sequoia National Park along with the colossal General Sherman tree. The danger was avoided by securing tree bases in fire resistant blankets.

Federal officials say that they have been using aluminium wrappings to withstand the intense flames since the material has proved to hold up against intensive heat throughout the U.S West for several years to protect highly sensitive buildings. In recent wildfires, some houses near the Lake Tahoe survived as they were wrapped in protective material while the other houses nearby were destroyed.

Fire officials are expecting one of the two fires currently burning in Sequoia National Park, to reach the Giant Forest where the General Sherman tree is situated, within few days. A wildfire has killed thousands of huge and old sequoias, some as tall as sky-scrapers, in the region the very last year. The General Sherman tree is the world’s largest tree in volume according to the National Park Service, with 1487 cubic meters of volume. The tree has a circumference of 31 meters at ground level and a height of 84 meters.