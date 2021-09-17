Egyptian tomb of King Djoser is reopened for tourists

On Tuesday, Egypt reopened to tourists the 4,700-year-old southern tomb of King Djoser at the pyramid of Saqqara after a 15-year renovation. This tomb is located south of Cairo near the Step Pyramid, Egypt’s oldest large stone structure and the earliest large stone structure in Egypt. Its restoration will not be completed until March 2020.

Some believe the southern tomb, built between 2667 BC and 2648 BC, was constructed for symbolic purposes, or perhaps to house the internal organs of King Djoser, according to Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities secretary-general Mostafa Waziri.

Read more: ‘2 million people die from work-related sickness every year’: Reports

Recently, Egypt launched a series of new discoveries and a museum in an effort to reinvigorate tourism following the Coronavirus pandemic.