IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 2-3 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a cyclonic circulation that lies over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast may move west-northwestwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 18. It will then shift to west northwestwards across Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during subsequent 2-3 days. Under the effect of this several states in the country may witness heavy rainfall in the next few days.

As per the national weather forecasting agency, Rajasthan and Gujarat may get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 18 to 22. Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal may also see increased rainfall activity from September 18 to September 20.

Western regions of of Madhya Pradesh are likely to get widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 18 to 21. Between September 20 to 22, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are also likely to get isolated heavy rainfall. The IMD has also predicted scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Earlier the IMD had said, India would get an extended monsoon season this year as the rainfall activity over north India showed no signs of decline until the end of September