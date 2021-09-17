Navalny’s app is removed right before the Russian election

On Friday, Russians were unable to download Alexei Navalny’s app, which instructed them how to vote to unseat President Putin’s party. The development occurred on the day that parliamentary elections began across Russia. There has been a historical crackdown on the opposition during the polls. The world’s largest country, with as many as 11 time zones will vote during Friday’s elections.

Navalny’s ‘Smart Voting’ app was removed from Google Play and Apple App stores on Friday after Russia ramped up pressure on tech giants, accusing them of interfering in the election. By removing the app, Apple and Google have complied with Russian law, as stated by the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the app has been outlawed in the country.

Navalny’s allies condemned the move as an act of political censorship. ‘They caved into the Kremlin’s threats,’ exiled Navalny ally Leonid Volkov said on Telegram. Apple and Google have not commented on the move. Navalny had urged supporters from prison to download the app and to support Communist Party candidates in order to weaken the ruling party. Putin called on Russians to elect a ‘strong’ parliament despite many voters being discouraged by falling incomes and not planning to vote.

Vladimir Putin told citizens on Thursday that he was counting on their responsible, balanced, and patriotic civic behavior. An unprecedented crackdown on Kremlin critics and independent media has marred the run-up to the parliamentary elections, with Alexei Navalny jailed in January and his organizations subsequently outlawed.