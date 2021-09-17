Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial survey of under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, performed an aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) on Thursday. The DME would run through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The 8-lane highway is intended to cut the commuting time from roughly 24 hours to 12 hours between the national capital and the financial centre. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is being developed as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana’s first phase, is expected to be finished by March 2023. The 1,380-kilometer Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, according to a recent government declaration, will be India’s longest expressway.

He had inspected the express route in Haryana’s Sohna earlier in the day. The ceremony was also attended by State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Speaking to reporters in Sohna, Gadkari said: ‘Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in two years, to reduce the distance from 727 to 572 kilometres, you will reach Katra from Delhi in six hours. We are also working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Haridwar, to take you there in two hours.’

Union Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari conducts aerial survey of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. He had inspected the express highway, this morning in Sohna, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/9aI9Mj687g — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

The expressway would link the metropolitan centres of Delhi and Mumbai via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna portion of the corridor, which will include a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, and a spur in Mumbai.

Also Read: Password free accounts for Microsoft users

The highway would enhance the connection to economic centres like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, benefiting millions of people.