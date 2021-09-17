PAN-Aadhar linkage deadline extended by 6 months

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar Card with PAN Card. The deadline was extended to March 31, 2022 from September 30, 2021. The CBDT also extended the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income-tax Act to March 31, 2022 from September 30, 2021. The time limit for issuance of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 has also been extended to March 31, 2022, it said.

Know how to link PAN and Aadhaar cards on the new Income Tax website:

– Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

– Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

– Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

– You will be taken to a new page.

– Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

– Now click on the box ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

– You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

– Enter this OTP on the verification page and press “Validate”.

– Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.