Petroleum products under GST? 45th GST Council meet to be held today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will preside over the 45th GST Council meeting at Lucknow on Friday. This will be the first physical meeting of GST council to be held since 20 months, due to covid pandemic. After December 18, 2019, all the GST Council meeting was done virtually.

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will also attend the meeting, besides the Finance Ministers of states and Union Territories along with senior officers from Union government and states.

The key agenda of the council is to discuss on how to bring diesel, petrol and other petroleum products within the range of GST. According to sources, the GST Council is likely to discuss levying GST on petroleum crude, high speed diesel, motor spirit (petrol), natural gas and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). In the previous meeting held on June 12, tax rates on various Covid-19 drugs and essentials were reduced till September 30. Extension of the same is also under consideration.