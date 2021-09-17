‘Rahul Gandhi is not an alternative to Modi in 2024’: TMC MP

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be the face of opposition against Narendra Modi. The TMC MP also rejected any possible alliance with Congress.

‘We are not talking about an alliance without the Congress. I have observed Rahul Gandhi for a long time and he has not developed himself as an alternative to Modi. The entire country wants Mamata so we will keep Mamata’s face and will campaign’, said Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

‘Rahul Gandhi cannot defeat Narendra Modi while Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) has zero value in the country’, he added.

Several TMC leaders have been projecting Mamata Banerjee as an alternative to Narendra Modi for the next general elections. TMC has projected Mamata as a national leader after the win in the assembly elections held this year.