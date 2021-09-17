Telangana Congress chief calls Shashi Tharoor ‘donkey’ in a viral audio, later apologises

Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy stirred outrage on Thursday after he was overheard comparing fellow party MP Shashi Tharoor to a ‘donkey.’

Reddy can be heard saying in a leaked audio clip that has now gone viral, ‘Shashi Tharoor! The donkey (gadha) must know whats’ happening here. Knows a few words in English… Language is not knowledge but a communicative skill. Speaking a few words in English will not change anything… I think of him as a donkey. Both of their attitudes are similar…He is useless…Must be expelled from the party.’

TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) leader Krishank Manne released the divisive audio recording on Twitter.

Revanth's lies are exposed

He called @ShashiTharoor ji a Donkey and Useless

He added that Shashi Tharoor ji shall be expelled from Congress Do u support this @RahulGandhi ji ?@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/0egAXmFUJQ — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) September 16, 2021

According to TRS working president KT Rama Rao, Shashi Tharoor had recently lauded him and the efforts of the KCR-led Telangana administration, which had enraged the Telangana Congress head. ‘As the chairman of the IT standing committee, Shashi Tharoor Ji had paid some compliments to the efforts of the Govt of Telangana recently. His colleague in parliament & PCC Cheap calls him a Donkey!! This is what happens when you have a 3rd rate criminal/thug leading the party,’ Rao said.

Manish Tewari, a Congress veteran, demanded a public apology from Revanth Reddy. Tewari said: ‘It would have better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace and propriety demand you withdraw your words.’

Following the uproar, the Telangana Congress President took to Twitter to apologise for his offensive remarks regarding the Thiruvananthapuram MP. Reddy tweeted: ‘I spoke to Shashi Tharoor to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party.’

Shashi Tharoor later said that Revanth Reddy had made a graceful phone call to apologise for his remarks. ‘I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen Congress in Telangana & across the country,’ Tharoor added.