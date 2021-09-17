Tiffin Bomb Detection with the Lightest Touch: Police’s New Challenge in ISI Terror Module Case

There’s been a new challenge for the security establishment as a result of the Pakistan-backed terror module exposed two days ago: a tiffin bomb that gets activated at the slightest pressure. The special cell of the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad claims to have busted the terror network. It has been reported that six men have been arrested in connection with this case and tiffin bombs were recovered from them. The bomb was made so that it could explode at the slightest pressure, a top officer of the Delhi Police told.

Detonators are not needed. ‘Even if someone stepped on it or nudged it, it could explode. The Bomb Disposal Squad may also have to handle this new type of improvised explosive device (IED) with care since it is a new type of IED. IEDs can explode even when BDS (bomb disposal squad) tugs at it with a slight force’, the officer said. Initially, it was estimated that the tiffin bombs contained 200 to 500 grams of RDX and nails as splinters. During festivals and large crowds in markets, the plan was to plant these tiffin bombs. The ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) believes there will soon be a return of crowds for the festival season, a Delhi Police officer said.

Special cell suspects that the tiffin bomb recovered by Punjab Police after an IED blast in Amritsar district in August is also linked to the one seized on September 15. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab has issued a high alert, just a day after four suspected ISI terrorists were arrested. Punjab Police preliminary investigations suggest that accused Gurmukh placed the tiffin IED at Hambowal on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, where, on August 6, co-accused Vicky, Malkeet, and Gurpreet Singh picked it up on the orders of Lakhbir Singh Rode and Pakistani intelligence officer ‘Qasim’.

According to Punjab Police, instructions for operating the tiffin IED were found on a pen drive attached to the tiffin box. The Delhi Police suspect their find of tiffin bombs might be similar to the one found by Punjab Police. In Delhi, probe team members told CNN-News18 that although the terror group responsible for activating these sleeper cells has not yet been identified, the ‘ISI imprint is unmistakable’.

Police said more members of the module could be arrested in the next few days as interrogation continues. According to a police officer, the Delhi Police commissioner is eager to interview the defendants, who will be taken to their home states of Lucknow and Allahabad. Investigators are trying to unravel the complete chain of conspiracy, from radicalising the suspects to arranging travel and training to plotting attacks.