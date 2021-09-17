‘YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty’: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari revealed that he gets around 4 lakh rupees per month from YouTube as a royalty for his videos. The Union minister also said that the Covid-19 lockdown has helped him as the viewership of his lecture videos shared on YouTube increased.

‘I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube. Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me Rs 4 lakh per month as royalty’, said Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari also said that once he ordered to demolish the house of his father-in-law even without telling his wife. ‘I was newly married. My father-in-law’s house was in the middle of the road. Without telling my wife, I had ordered the demolition of my father-in-law’s house’, said the Union minister.