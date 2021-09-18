Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ wraps production

The creators on Friday announced that the much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ starring Aamir Khan, had completed production. Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Announcing the news, Atul Kulkarni shared a BTS shot from the sets on Twitter and wrote: ‘It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !! #aamirkhan @AndhareAjit.’

The film, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic movie ‘Forrest Gump,’ went into production last year and was shot in over 100 sites around the country. The film was shot in Punjab and Ladakh mostly.

According to the makers, the shoot of the film recently wrapped up in the city, with the cast and crew enjoying the occasion on set. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and co-written by Atul Kulkarni and Eric Roth.

Forrest Gump had won six Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Tom Hanks, and best director for Robert Zemeckis. The film portrayed the life of the main protagonist, a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama. In terms of a release date, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ which also features actress Mona Singh in a crucial part, will hit theatres on Christmas Day.