Mumbai: On Saturday, Anupam Kher was granted an honorary doctorate in Hindu studies by the University of Hindu in Manhattan, New York. ‘I am honored to receive my first Honorary Doctorate from Hindu University in the United States. I believe that through Hinduism I can learn and understand the importance of harmony and acceptance. I would like to promote the same message of peace. I got the issue.’

‘The Hindu American University is privileged to confer the first honorary doctorate on Padma Bhushan Srianupam Kerr,’ Ved Nanda, chairman of the board, said of Kher. In the United States, Hindu University is a non-profit public philanthropic educational institution recognized as an online university whose mission is to teach in a knowledge system that is based on Hindu beliefs, including critical thinking, ethics, and introspection.

‘Anupam Kher, I am very honored to be willing to accept the historic award of the Honorary Doctorate of Hindu Studies from HUA. You are a constant source of inspiration for all of us. Yes, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to you. A monumental contribution,’ Nanda said.

The Chairman of the Finance Commission, Dr. Jashvant Patel, said: ‘Commitment to growth through courage, and full spiritual dedication. You will be a sage-like role model of inspiration for students, faculties, and councilors to learn and convey Vedic knowledge from college. HUA councilors are looking forward to it. To have a closer relationship with you and your Hindu work on Sunsculity.’

He has screened more than 500 films and 100 plays around the world, won the IIFA Award at the Indian Film Academy Awards, was nominated for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), and won eight consecutive awards. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan Award in 2014 and the Padma Bhushan Award in 2016 for his outstanding achievements in the film.

As an author, ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ is his third best-selling book.

Recently, the actor was featured as a narrator in the documentary ‘Buji: India’s Shaking Day.’ Similarly, Kher can be seen with Nina Gupta in his 519th film, ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa.’