Delhi govt issues guidelines for construction firms to curb dust pollution

New Delhi: Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, met with all construction companies doing work in the city on Friday at the Delhi Secretariat. He informed them about the 14 guidelines that have been issued by the Delhi government to reduce dust pollution.

The meeting also included suggestions from representatives of private construction agencies. The minister said, ‘All private agencies should appoint an employee at their construction sites to see whether the norms are being followed or not.’ He told the media, ‘We are focusing on 10 points to efficiently execute our plans. One of the most important points among these is the problem of dust pollution. To curb dust pollution, we called for a meeting of all the agencies in Delhi that are involved in construction activities, like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Department of Irrigation and Flood Control, and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and directed them to submit their action plan by September 21.’

‘Apart from these agencies, we observed many private agencies involved in construction contribute to the dust pollution problem. We have conducted a meeting with more than 50 major construction agencies, which included L&T, GMR Group, Raheja Developers, North Delhi Metro Mall. Private Limited (NDMMPL), and National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) among others. We have informed them of whatever shortcomings that we observed from their end,’ he said.

Construction or demolition activities in the NCT of Delhi should only be undertaken after following the prescribed 14 Dust Mitigation Measures, which include Dust/wind-break walls around the perimeter of the construction site and the installation of Anti-Smog Gun(s) (for >20,000 m2 built-up area).

The scaffolding around the area under construction and the building will be covered with tarpaulins and green nets. The government requires all vehicles carrying construction materials or debris of any kind to be cleaned and their wheels washed, as well as several other measures.