Kerala: 84-year-old woman inoculated with both Covid vaccine doses within 30 minutes

Thiruvananthapuram: An 84-year-old Kerala woman was given two injections of the Covid vaccine in a 30-minute interval. According to reports, the incident occurred at the state-run hospital at Aluva in Ernakulum district.

Thandamma Pappu, who was accompanied by her son for the vaccination, said, ‘I was given the first dose and I returned from the room and when I was outside, I told my son that I forgot my footwear. So when I returned to take my footwear, a lady official came and said to me to leave the footwear and come inside.’

‘She did not even care to hear what I was saying and she took me inside and asked me to sit on a chair and no sooner had I done so, another lady came and gave me the second shot,’ said Pappu.

When she repeatedly explained that she had received two doses, she was asked to sit in a room for an hour. When the doctors found out everything was fine, she was allowed to go home. After that incident, health officials called her several times to ask how she was doing, and she told them she was fine.