BJP will form next government in Telangana, claims Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will form the next government in Telangana. He also said that BJP will emerge as major political contender in the state.

‘We are not scared of AIMIM. TRS and AIMIM are together and the Congress cannot take on AIMIM. Only BJP can counter AIMIM. The CM does not even celebrate Liberation Day. Why not? What is he scared of? He does not want to recognise and honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters?’, said Amit Shah addressing a function to commemorate Liberation Day.

‘When BJP comes to power we will celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day because we are not afraid of AIMIM. Telangana gained freedom 13 months after India got Independence’, added he.

The Union Home Minister also attended the ‘Praja Sangram Yatra’ held by BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay.