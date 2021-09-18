‘I wish her good luck in her daydreaming’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya mocks Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata:Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and BJP MP from Bangalore Tejasvi Surya took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her ambition to become a national leader.

‘Mamata Banerjee won the West Bengal elections by fluke. Had it not been for a few electoral factors she would have lost. And now she is harbouring the ambition of being a prime minister. I wish her good luck in her daydreaming’, said Surya.

Earlier a senior TMC leader had claimed that Mamata will be the face of the opposition in the general elections to be held in 2024. Several TMC leaders have been projecting Mamata Banerjee as an alternative to Narendra Modi. after the win in the assembly elections. TMC’s Bengali mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ published a cover story titled, ‘Rahul Gandhi failed, Mamata is the alternate face’.