‘Incompetent’, has connections with Pakistan’: Punjab Captain lashes out against Siddhu after resignation

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out against Punjab Congress leader Navjoth Singh Siddhu, coming up with serious allegations including Pakistan connections. Hours after his resignation, the Punjab Captain has termed Siddhu to be the next Chief Ministerial face of the party will be a disaster, as he’s an incompetent man .

In an interview given to ANI,The Captain said that, it is the decision of Congress, whether they want to keep Siddhu as PCC chief. He also claimed to oppose any move taken, to make Siddhu chief ministerial face, for the reasons of national security.

‘Navjot Singh Siddhu is an incompetent man. I know him very well. Don’t think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has connections with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security’- Amarinder Singh said.

‘He is friends with Imran Khan and General Bajwa. Daily so many drones, weapons, explosives, grenades, pistols, rifles, AK47s, RDX, heroin are coming in Punjab. Where is all this coming from? From Pakistan. When he knows the bigwigs from Pakistan and we share a 600 km border with Pakistan, it is a matter of national security’, he added.

Captain Amarinder Singh has met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and submitted the resignation of his cabinet and himself, earlier today. Punjab Congress is witnessing a tug of war between PCC president Navjot Singh Siddhu and Amaranider Singh. Siddhu was recently appointed as the chief of Congress Punjab unit.