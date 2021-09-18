Man kisses sleeping girl on cheek before getting off bus; probe launched

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have launched a search for a young man who kissed his co-passenger before getting off the bus in Bengaluru. As per the police, the incident occurred on September 13 when the girl took a state-government-owned KSRTC luxury bus after the Vinayak Chaturthi festival to Bengaluru from Bellary.

The accused was watching the Telugu flick ‘Geetha Govindam’ near her seat, which features a scene in which the protagonist kisses the heroine as she is in deep sleep. According to the complaint, the youth had stared at the girl before she went to sleep. As the bus stopped near Peenya-Jalahalli for passengers to alight, the youth kissed the girl on the cheek and went away. By the time she could fully comprehend what had happened, the youth had alighted from the bus and disappeared. His ‘filmy-style’ attempt did not go over well with the girl. The student of Architecture filed a police complaint against a co-passenger, police sources said on Friday.

Now, the jurisdictional Bagalagunte police are searching for the youth. Attempts are being made to nab him by inspecting CCTV footage in the surrounding areas and interviewing the bus driver, conductor and other passengers. After reaching home, the girl filed the complaint. An investigation is underway.