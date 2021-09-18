Boy asks for PM Modi’s help, says ‘I was 3 months old when my father was killed’

Following the murder of his father more than four years ago, a four-year-old boy from Assam’s Cachar district appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice. On December 26, 2016 when Rizwan Shahid Laskar was just three months old, his father Saidul Alom Laskar was shot dead in Silchar town of Cachar district, Assam

In a video posted on Twitter, the boy can be seen holding a placard that reads ‘I Want Justice’ as he addresses Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Sarma. ‘My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 miscreants on December 26, 2016, case number 121/2017. Now, I request the Prime Minister, home minister, and respected chief minister to look after this matter and give justice to us. Thank you so much,’ Rizwan Sahid Laskar says in the 45-second video.

According to reports, Rizwan’s father was a contractor who was allegedly killed by members of the sand mafia near his office. His widow Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar reported his murder to the Cachar district police, accusing 11 people of their alleged involvement, the police said. The Cachar Police have filed a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPL).

‘They had used iron rods and other weapons to kill my husband. Police have arrested nine people but two among the accused persons are yet to be arrested,’ Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, Rizwan’s mother, told India Today. ‘The accused people are still roaming near our house. We are totally unsafe. We want justice,’ she said.

Mohidul Hoque Laskar, Rizwan’s uncle, told India Today he helped his nephew create a Twitter account and upload the video to seek justice. According to him, police arrested nine defendants but they received anticipatory bail.