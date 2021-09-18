State govt allows schools to reopen for classes 6 to 8

Jaipur: According to the latest guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government on Friday (September 17), regular classes will resume for students of 6 to 8 on September 20 in government and private schools with a fifty percent capacity. School activities for classes 1 to 5 will resume on September 27 with half the capacity.

From September 1, the state government had already started classes for students of 9 to 12. As per the guidelines, the morning assembly prayer and opening of the canteen are prohibited. The ‘Three-layered public-discipline 6.0’ guidelines issued by the Home Department mandate a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will be in effect from September 20.

– Now, 200 guests will be allowed to attend weddings and other marriage-related events.

– Government and private offices are allowed to run with full-time staff while still maintaining Covid protocol, which includes wearing masks, using sanitizer and maintaining physical distance.

– Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run at 100% capacity from 9 am to 10 pm, whereas yoga centers and gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 pm with staff who have had one dose of vaccination.

– From September 20, animal fairs will be permitted with permission from the district collector.

– Swimming pools will be allowed to open from September 20 with staff who have received at least the first dose of vaccine.

Additional relaxations were also included in the guidelines.