Quarrel, followed by murder; 30 year old arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man has been arrested on Saturday, for allegedly murdering his neighbour after a quarrel broke out between them. The incident happened in north Delhi’s Burari area, and both victim and accused were residents of Buarari’s Sant Nagar area, revealed Police officials.

The accused, identified as Kamal Shukla, was arrested regarding the murder of 40 year old Jitender , and both accused and deceased, were acquaintances. On Friday night, the two men, who were in an inebriated state, had a quarrel and started abusing each other, this led to physical fight. Kamal found a stick lying on road and started beating Jitender, after which became unconscious, and the accused fled the spot.

The injured was shifted to Sushrut Trauma Centre at Civil Lines here where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that a case of murder has been registered, and probe is underway. Police has started scanning CCTV camera footage around the spot where the incident took place. The accused was then nabbed from Burari area, after which he confessed the crime.