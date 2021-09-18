DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Terrorists fire at police team in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party of Jammu and Kashmir police in the Noorbagh area in Srinagar. The police team was conducting a search operation after getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The terrorists fled the scene after attacking the team. Police has recovered one AK-47 and a  pistol form the scene. The search operation is still going on.

Earlier on Friday, a labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Nehama area in Kulgam district.

