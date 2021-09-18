Terrorists fire at police team in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party of Jammu and Kashmir police in the Noorbagh area in Srinagar. The police team was conducting a search operation after getting specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
The terrorists fled the scene after attacking the team. Police has recovered one AK-47 and a pistol form the scene. The search operation is still going on.
Also Read: ‘In the next 5-10 years Kerala could become another Afghanistan’: Alphons Kannanthanam
Earlier on Friday, a labourer was shot dead by terrorists in the Nehama area in Kulgam district.
A small team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from #terrorists in Noorbagh #Srinagar. Seems terrorists managed to escape after dropping their #weapons 01 pistol & 01 AK 47. However reinforcement of Police & CRPF expanded the cordoned area. #Search going on.
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 18, 2021
Post Your Comments