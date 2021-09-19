3 day visit to India: Saudi Foreign Minister arrives at New Delhi

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, arrived in India on Saturday, for a three-day visit to the country. He is expected to hold discussions with Indian leaders, regarding issues like crisis situation in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral ties.

‘H.H. Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in New Delhi today evening,’ MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed through his tweet.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Al Saud will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. After meeting, he is scheduled to leave for New York on Monday evening. Inside sources from the ministry revealed that Afghanistan is expected to be a major focus of the talks, between Jaishankar and Al Saud.

India has recently engaged on multiple discussions, with all leading powers on the developments in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban. Being a major regional participant, Saudi Arabia’s position on the developments in Kabul undertakes significance, as several countries in the Gulf region including Qatar and Iran were playing a role in the Afghan peace process, before the Taliban’s capture of power.