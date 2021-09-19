4 Children drowned during Ganpati Visarjan, 2 rescued

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, at least 4 children drowned into sea during Ganpati Visarjan. The incident took place at Andheri in Mumbai at 9 pm on Sunday. 2 children were rescued and the other two are missing.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,299 idols, including 5,953 of Goddess Gauri, were immersed in the sea, rivers, lakes and in artificial ponds set up in various parts of the city across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival.