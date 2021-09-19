Ambika Soni denies CM Post; Suggests ‘a Sikh’ instead

New Delhi: Congress leader Ambika Soni, who was extended the post of Punjab Chief Minister, denied the offer from high command. Sources reveal that she has instead suggested that a Sikh to be selected as the Punjab Chief Minister. Ambika Soni was called in a late night meeting with Rahul Gandhi, at which she refused the offer, citing health issues.

Meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was held late in the night in which Ambika Soni, Organisational General Secretary K.C. Venugopal were present. The meeting ended post-midnight on Sunday, where situation in Punjab and Congress was analysed.

After the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, the party is now considering other names, including Pratap Singh Bajwa, Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Party high command is yet to take a decision on Soni’s refusal. Party is trying to project someone outside the Sikh community as CM face, as the party wanted a Sikh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, as the state Congress chief and a non-Sikh CM candidate combination in the polls. The name of Soni came up, as she is one of the senior-most leaders of the party, and both Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Siddhu have much respect for the Gandhian leader.

Despite speculation over candidates for the post, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. The party now require strong candidate to project its face, as parties including AAP are gaining ground in the state.