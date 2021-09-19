Bengaluru police arrest 2 men for assaulting biker, harassing his female colleague

Bengaluru police arrested two Muslim youths on Sunday for harassing two bank employees. A 35-year-old woman was late at work and asked her male coworker to drop her home. Around 9.20 pm, the duo were heading hoe on bike when two youths followed and stopped them midway. The lady riding on the back of the bike belonged to the Muslim community, and she wore a burqa. Two youths, who were also Muslims, stopped her and asked her why the man was riding with the woman.

The family of the lady were aware that she was travelling with her colleague and had no objections to it. The two men complained to the woman’s husband about her traveling with a Hindu man, to which the husband replied that he was aware of it and knew the colleague.

The miscreants forced the woman off the bike, booked an auto, and sent her home. Meanwhile, they allegedly assaulted and abused the rider. Video of the ordeal was posted on social media. The incident occurred in a busy traffic area.

The police responded immediately after the woman filed a complaint. During the investigation, the Police official collected CCTV camera footage from nearby locations and traced the phone number. The police arrested the miscreants after tracking them down. Both miscreants are now in police custody and being interrogated. The accused (aged 24 and 26 years old) are now apologizing for their mistake, according to police sources.

Kamal Pant, the acting Bangalore City Police commissioner, said, ‘Acting swiftly, Bangalore Police has identified and secured two accused persons for assaulting on a bike rider traveling along with a woman of a different faith. A case is registered and firm legal action initiated.’