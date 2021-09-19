‘Don’t you have sense’: Samantha to reporter asking about divorce rumours

In the midst of rumors that she is divorcing her husband Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni visited the Tirumala temple. The ‘Family Man 2’ actress lost her cool at a reporter when asked about divorce rumours. Samantha in a viral video is heard saying, ‘Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?’

Samantha’s marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of Nagarjuna superstar Nagarjuna, is rumored to be having problems. She removed her marital surname, Akkineni, from her social media pages, which set off murmurs of discontent.

Samantha’s absence from the birthday celebrations of her father-in-law Nagarjuna added fuel to the fire. In an interview with Film Companion last month, Samantha was asked about the same, to which she replied, ‘The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well.’

After meeting on the sets of the Telugu film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ in 2010, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love. On October 6, 2017, they got married.

Samantha will next appear in ‘Shaakuntalam’ (Telugu) and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ (Tamil).