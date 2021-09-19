Doctor drowns while attempting to drive through flooded underpass in TN

Chennai: In the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu, a woman drowned while driving through a flooded underpass on Friday, September 17. Dr. C Sathiya, a doctor at a Hosur government hospital, was driving through a flooded railway underpass in Thudaiyur when the accident occurred. As a result of heavy rain, the underpass was flooded to dangerous levels. Unaware of this, Sathiya, who was accompanied by her mother-in-law drove on until the car stalled to a halt and the doors jammed shut.

At this point, DSP D Sivasubramanian of the Keeranur police, who are investigating the case, told reporters that Sathiya called her husband for assistance, who sent people in the area to her aid. She was able to get her mother-in-law out of the car, but Sathiya’s seatbelt was stuck and she drowned before her rescuers could pull her out. The two women were taken to a government hospital in Pudukkottai, where Sathiya was declared dead. The DSP reports that her mother-in-law is recovering from her injuries.

Sathiya and her husband, an engineer, who live with their children in Hosur, were in Pudukottai visiting family. She and her mother-in-law had dropped off their children at a relative’s home and were on their way to Pudukkottai when the incident occurred. There were no warning signs posted ahead of the underpass. ‘Locals would have known to avoid the underpass after rains, but she, unfortunately, didn’t. It was also night time and the place was deserted. A lorry too was stuck in the same underpass,’ says the DSP. There has been a protest by residents of the area, and they are asking that the location be crossed by a different route.

Read also: Remo shares wife Lizelle’s before-after pics post weight loss, says ‘You inspire me’

According to the DSP, following demands from residents, water is also being pumped out of the underpass in order to clear the path.