Man books entire Air India business class seats to fly with pet

Mumbai: An Air India business class cabin was booked by a dog owner for his pet to travel in luxury. Early on Wednesday morning, the dog boarded the Air India AI-671 flight.

The owner would have spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh for the two-hour flight from Mumbai to Chennai. An Air India Mumbai-Chennai business class fare is around Rs 20,000. ‘The J-class cabin on Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats, so the cute pup flew in luxury,’ the source told TOI.

Although dogs have previously traveled in Air India business class, this is the first time they were booked for the entire business cabin. Currently, Air India is the only Indian carrier that allows passengers to bring domestic pets onboard. A maximum of two pets are allowed on a flight, and they are seated in the last row of the booked class.

Read also: Divya Agarwal wins Bigg Boss OTT; gets Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Air India carried 2,000 pets on its domestic flights between June and September last year. A Mumbai-based cyber security researcher named Deepika Singh took the initiative last year to reunite six pets with their owners in Delhi. Another incident was when a couple and their dog slipped from a moving plane at New York’s La Guardia Airport in December last year. A miniature service horse was spotted with its owner traveling from Chicago to Omaha on an American Airlines flight in 2019. It assists her with medical alerts and mobile assistance.