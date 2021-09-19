Divya Agarwal wins Bigg Boss OTT; gets Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Mumbai: Serial reality show star Divya Agarwal was declared the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on Saturday, marking a victorious end to her stay at the `house` hosted by Karan Johar.

On Saturday, serial reality show star Divya Agarwal was crowned ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner, ending her victorious two-month stay at the ‘house’ hosted by Karan Johar. Upon hearing Agarwal’s name, Gauahar Khan, actress and ‘Bigg Boss 7’ winner, exclaimed, ‘Woman power zindabad!’.

A journalism graduate who went on to become a choreographer and actress (most recently seen in ‘Ragini MMS: Returns 2’), Agarwal won ‘Ace of Space 1’ after coming in second place at ‘MTV Splitsvilla 10’.

The runner-up wins a cheque for Rs 25 lakh, the ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy, and a place in the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan, to air soon on the television channel Colors.

Agarwal was a headline-maker since the very beginning of the show, which lasted six weeks, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, who got her fair share of attention because of the arrest of her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra, for allegedly being the kingpin of the Mumbai porn racket, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night.

Shetty was the second runner-up, the first being Nishant Bhatt, a choreographer who has worked on dance reality shows such as Super Dancer 3, Jhalak Dikhlaja, and Nach Baliye.