Railway Minister drives floor cleaning vehicle at New Delhi station. Watch video

In New Delhi’s railway station, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was seen riding a floor mopping car on Friday. On platform number one, he rode the floor mopping car himself.

Taking passengers by surprise and amused a little, the Minister personally observe the mechanised cleaning process. In a video posted by the Railways official account, the minister is seen driving a cleaning machine to motivate and encourage the cleaning staff.

Here’s the video:

Indian Railways is celebrating #SwachhtaPakhwara (15 Sept-2 Oct, 2021) To motivate & encourage the housekeeping staff, Hon'ble Minister of Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw visited New Delhi Stn today & drove the Cleaning Machine,used for mechanised cleaning. pic.twitter.com/VOvUWbMaql — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 17, 2021

Reports say Vaishnaw approached the New Delhi railway station in the morning and asked passengers crossing the footbridge about the cleanliness of trains and platforms. During his speech, the minister launched the annual cleanliness campaign of the Indian Railways, known as ‘Swachhta Pakhwada.’ This year’s event was also inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on September 15 and ran until October 2.

The GM of Northern Railway and the DRM of the Delhi division were among the senior officials present.