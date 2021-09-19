‘Will be stern with those engaging in anti-national acts’: warns J&K govt

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, made it clear on Sunday that India’s unity and sovereignty cannot be threatened. According to Sinha, the government won’t spare any effort in dealing with those who are involved in anti-national activities or those who obstruct the path to peace in the Union Territory.

The L-G stated at an event organized by the J&K Police that the time for trying to buy peace in J&K is over. According to him, the administration now works solely for building peace in the Union Territory. Sinha stated that no one will be allowed to harm the unity and sovereignty of the country. He also said that he would make no exception for those engaged in anti-national activities or anyone blocking the path to peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha hails soldiers’ sacrifices

Lieutenant Governor Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their sacrifices. Key milestones, institutions, and roads in the UT will be named after police or other forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the country, Sinha said, adding that a decision has been made by the committee and the process will begin on September 30.

In honoring those who risked their lives to save J&K and the country, the J&K L-G said there was no better alternative. ‘Much has been sacrificed by these soldiers, and I assure you that our government will take care of their health, education, and basic amenities,’ he said. The current situation in the UT is vastly different from that of the past, as well as a major change in policy. In addition, he praised the way the J&K police had been working in high spirits. In response, Sinha commended the way J&K Police are working with restraint, courage, and love towards the motherland. It is not an easy task to keep law and order, fight terrorism, and work for the people’s interests at the same time.

He urges young people to avoid drugs.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the J&K Police has been actively combating drug abuse and is aiming to bring abusers into the mainstream. ‘Young people should stop doing this and channel their energy into something positive for themselves, their families, society, and J&K,’ Sinha said. As COVID cases rise in Srinagar, Sinha urges people to follow COVID protocols and get vaccinated. Today, 50 percent of the COVID-positive cases are coming from Srinagar. The L-G pleaded with the people of Srinagar to follow the SoPs in spirit, otherwise, we would revert to where we were last year.

Sports can bring change in J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor of J&K said that sporting events could be a catalyst for change in the state. Additionally, he stated that J&K spends more on sports than any other state. ‘For Uttar Pradesh’s 1.25 crore population, we spend twice what Maharashtra does for its 12 crore population. Our sports infrastructure is unparalleled. There is a stadium and an indoor stadium in every district, which I attribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’ he said.