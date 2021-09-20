Covid vaccination certificate shows BJP leader given 5 doses, 6th scheduled

Meerut: The vaccination certificate of a BJP booth leader shows that he has received five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for a sixth, with authorities saying the case appears to be one of ‘mischief’ and conspiracy.

A case was reported from the Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who identifies himself as the BJP president of booth number 79 and a member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, downloaded his vaccination certificate. According to his certificate, he has received five doses of the Coronavirus vaccine and a sixth dose is scheduled. He filed a complaint alleging negligence on the part of the health department, which led to a full investigation, according to officials.

Singh received his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and his second dose on May 8. However, when he downloaded his certificate from the official portal, it showed five jabs already administered, with the sixth scheduled between December 2021 and January 2022.

On his certificate, the date of the first dose was on March 16, the second on May 8, third on May 15, the fourth and fifth on September 15.

When asked about this, Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan indicated that this could be the first case of a person registering more than twice for the vaccine. ‘Prime facie, it is case of mischief and conspiracy,’ he told PTI. ‘Some mischievous elements seem to have hacked into the portal and done this.’ The district immunisation officer Praveen Gautam has been asked to investigate the matter, he added.