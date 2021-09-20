Islamic State claims responsibility for Jalalabad explosions.

The attacks on Taliban in the provincial city of Jalalabad were claimed by the extremist Islamic State group late Sunday. The series of three explosions causing death of eight people including Taliban officials took place in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday. The claim was published on Islamic State militant group’s media outlet, the Aamaq news agency, on Sunday. Islamic State is a growing threat and a long-time rival for Taliban.

Taliban took over Afghanistan last month while US and NATO were in their final phase of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, overrunning the capital of Kabul. On August 30th, the last troop of foreign soldiers left the country.

Major economic and security crisis and growing events of Islamic State attacks is challenging the Taliban regime in Afghanistan since Taliban seized control over the country. The Taliban and the Islamic State have been enemies for several years now. Even though both groups endorse harsh and extreme interpretation of Islam, Islamic state aims for global jihad while Taliban have focused on capturing power over Afghanistan.

Recently, Taliban has replaced the ministry of women by setting up a ministry for the ‘propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice’. Taliban are restricting women from practicing their basic rights after they have overrun the capital of Kabul and settled into government. The restrictions for women include prohibition of girls and women in educational institutions and ban of public life for women.