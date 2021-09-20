Midday meals to be served on dining tables in MP; project to start in Guna

Bhopal: The government school children in Madhya Pradesh will now be served midday meals on the dining tables and not on the floor. The serving system will also be changed so that they don’t have to wait in line for food with plates in hand.

The project has begun in Guna, the constituency of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. Twenty schools here have built tables. The district is aiming to have the facility in 100 schools in 80 panchayats.

Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, minister of panchayats and rural development, inaugurated the scheme on September 8 and said it would be implemented all over the state. Until recently, government school students were fed on floor mats. Under MGNREGA, cement benches and tables are now being built in schools. These would double as study tables.

Having built such tables in 20 schools has cost Rs 7 lakh, which means the Guna project is expected to cost Rs 35 lakh, officials said. Additionally, students are taught table manners. ‘Wherever children have to sit on the floor to have their meals, we will build tables. The scheme will be implemented in all the panchayats in the state,’ the minister said. Guna’s panchayats with dining tables already include Berkhedi, Kishanpura, Suhaya, Baneh, Lodera, and Kushopur.