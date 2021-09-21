‘Ajnabee’ was ahead of its time: Bobby Deol on 20 yrs of the film

Apart from the thrills, Bobby Deol’s film Ajnabee also caught attention for its storyline, which is fused with the plot of wife swapping. As the film celebrates 20 years of its release on September 21, the actor admits it was ahead of its time, but that is changed with the entry of OTT in the entertainment arena.

Deol enjoyed working on the project and wishes he could go back in time and relive all those moments. ‘First of all, it doesn’t feel 20 years since it was released. It feels like it was yesterday that we got together and shot this film. It was such a great experience working with everyone,’ he says about the Abbas-Mustan movie costarring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu.

The 52-year-old continues, ‘When I was working with Abbas-Mustan on Soldier (1998), at that point they thought of me giving the character, which Akshay essayed, and eventually, they thought I was better suited for another character, which I ended up playing. And Akshay did a great job.’

Deol believes the storyline of the film was very bold and interesting. ‘That’s the reason it did so well. At that point when it released, the film was actually ahead of its time. But now, things have changed. Now, we see a lot of different subjects being explored on screen. (There is no denying) Ajnabee was not just a movie, it changed a lot of things.’ And today, with the advent of the Internet, he feels, ‘Audiences are seeing such subjects being played on screen a lot more. Now, I think a lot of subjects are bold, interesting, and show the reality and how people actually live their life.’

In the past few years, Deol has discovered a special bond director duo, Abbas-Mustan, with whom he continues to work on their next film, ‘Penthouse’. ‘I’ve known them for the last 25 years, and I think they’re the most humble and sweetest people in the industry. They treat me like a younger brother,’ he shares.