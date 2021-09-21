Canada elections: Justin Trudeau wins third term but lacks majority.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has won the Canadian election on Monday, with a minority of seats in the House of Commons. His main rival, the Conservative party has conceded defeat as the results were published on Monday night. Trudeau pledged to work for the good of all Canadians with other parties. He told the crowd that the people are sending back the government with a clear mandate to handle the pandemic situation and bring brighter days ahead to the citizens. He congratulated the people for choosing the ‘progressive plan’ over the Conservatives.

Even though Trudeau has won the election, he will need the support of another party to govern since he failed to secure a majority in seats. The Liberal party had led in 156 electoral districts nationally. Trudeau’s party will have to rely on left leaning oppositions parties such as New Democratic Party to pass legislation. Polls were reported more slowly than usual due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Amid the fourth wave of the pandemic, Trudeau introduced and stood up for vaccine mandates while Erin Michael O’Toole, leader of the Conservative party opposed vaccination and rapid testing to stop the virus spread. Trudeau says that he needs a new mandate to ensure the approval of his plans by Canadians for getting the country past the COVID-19 pandemic. The liberals had announced to support the recovery of economy by spending billions if re-elected.